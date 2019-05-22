James Raiford King, Jr MYRTLE BEACH - James Raiford King, Jr, 77, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Tuesday May 14th, 2019 at the Hospice House of Laurens County. He was the son of the late James Raiford King, Sr and Sarah White Fant. Surviving are his children, Sherri (King) Hollenbeck of Cumming, Ga; Daphne King of Murrells Inlet, SC; Pam (King) Kenley of Myrtle Beach, SC; Raiford Kind of Murrells Inlet, SC and Jody King of Florence, SC. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Bailey McCurdy of Irondale, AL; Chloe King of Charleston, SC; Garrett Hollenbeck of Cumming, GA; Aiden Shirley of Murrells Inlet, SC; Luxee King of Pawleys Island, SC; Chandler Smithart of Myrtle Beach, SC and Elway King of Florence, SC. He is also survived by his 3 sisters and brother, Judy (King) Boozer of Enoree, SC; Nathalie (Fant) Eison of Columbia, SC; Mary Fant of Columbia, SC and Dr. John Fant of Lexinton, SC. He was predeceased by his sisters Becky King Crook and Cathy Fant. South Carolina Cremation Society is assisting the family with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with close family.

