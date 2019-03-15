Dr. James Wesley "Jim" Raman COLUMBIA Funeral services for James Wesley Raman, 42, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Riverland Hills Baptist Church with interment to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Autism Academy of South Carolina, PO Box 7514, Columbia, SC 29202. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2019