James Reid Grimes BALLENTINE - James Reid Grimes, known by all as Reid, of Ballentine, son of Jimmy W. and Joyce Metts Grimes, died suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Goldsboro, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, Reid is survived by his brother, Bart Grimes and his wife, Heather, of Camden, SC; niece, Courtney Grimes; nephew, Dalton Grimes and faithful dog, Precious. Reid was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Northstar Energy Services Inc., a Quanta Company and received his associate degree from Greenville Technical College, with additional studies at Midlands Tec and Arc Labs earning welder certification. His hobbies included planning and maintaining a large portion of the home acreage and feeding and photographing deer and other wildlife around the ponds. Although Reid chose not to marry, he mentored his niece and nephew and enjoyed the friendships of females. Reid possessed loyalty, kindness, compassion, laughter and good humor, generosity, and a boundless capacity for friendship--a caring light taken from us far too soon. His help and comfort to his parents will be missed forever. A graveside service will be held in Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



