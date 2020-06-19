James Reid Grimes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Reid Grimes BALLENTINE - James Reid Grimes, known by all as Reid, of Ballentine, son of Jimmy W. and Joyce Metts Grimes, died suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Goldsboro, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, Reid is survived by his brother, Bart Grimes and his wife, Heather, of Camden, SC; niece, Courtney Grimes; nephew, Dalton Grimes and faithful dog, Precious. Reid was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Northstar Energy Services Inc., a Quanta Company and received his associate degree from Greenville Technical College, with additional studies at Midlands Tec and Arc Labs earning welder certification. His hobbies included planning and maintaining a large portion of the home acreage and feeding and photographing deer and other wildlife around the ponds. Although Reid chose not to marry, he mentored his niece and nephew and enjoyed the friendships of females. Reid possessed loyalty, kindness, compassion, laughter and good humor, generosity, and a boundless capacity for friendship--a caring light taken from us far too soon. His help and comfort to his parents will be missed forever. A graveside service will be held in Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved