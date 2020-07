Or Copy this URL to Share

James Renouard Daniels COLUMBIA - Mr. James R. Daniels passed away on July 21, 2020 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of Wade and Mary Daniels. He was survived by his parents, son, Christopher Daniels and his mother Tobi Daniels, brother, Wade Muhammad (Monica), sister, Lenita Davis (Thomas) and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



