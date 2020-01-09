Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Robert Durig. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Burial Following Services Elmwood Cemetery Graveside service Following Services Elmwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. James Robert Durig COLUMBIA Dr. James Robert Durig, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and immediately following the graveside service in the chapel at Elmwood Cemetery. Dr. Durig was born April 30, 1935 in the Buffalo Township of Washington County, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Claysville High School in 1953. After working with the B&O Railroad for a year, he entered Washington and Jefferson College. He graduated in 1958, Magna Cum Laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He was awarded the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship to earn his doctorate in physical chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of South Carolina where he was a professor from 1962 to 1993 and Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics from 1973 to 1993. He is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City where he was Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 1993-2000 and a professor from 1993-2016. Dr. Durig was one of the most distinguished chemists in the global scientific community. In his 48 years of teaching, he has supervised more than 100 doctoral students and authored over 1,000 academic refereed journal articles about vibrational and rotational spectroscopy. Dr. Durig also participated in conferences and gave lectures on his scientific expertise all over the world. He is predeceased by his mother, Roberta Durig; his wife of 60 years, Marlene Sprowls Durig; and brother Bruce Mounts. Survivors include his brothers, Melvin Mounts of Green Valley, AZ and Earl Mounts of Pittsburgh, PA; his children, Douglas Durig of Sewanee, TN, Bryan Durig (Marla) of Columbia and Stacey Hamm (Kurt) of Columbia; and grandchildren, Nicole Durig Quinlan (Rick), Mallory Durig, Delaney Durig, Meagan Durig, Kathryn Hamm, Jamie Hamm, and Laura Hamm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation; or to the . Please sign the online guestbook at

Dr. James Robert Durig COLUMBIA Dr. James Robert Durig, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and immediately following the graveside service in the chapel at Elmwood Cemetery. Dr. Durig was born April 30, 1935 in the Buffalo Township of Washington County, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Claysville High School in 1953. After working with the B&O Railroad for a year, he entered Washington and Jefferson College. He graduated in 1958, Magna Cum Laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He was awarded the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship to earn his doctorate in physical chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of South Carolina where he was a professor from 1962 to 1993 and Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics from 1973 to 1993. He is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City where he was Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 1993-2000 and a professor from 1993-2016. Dr. Durig was one of the most distinguished chemists in the global scientific community. In his 48 years of teaching, he has supervised more than 100 doctoral students and authored over 1,000 academic refereed journal articles about vibrational and rotational spectroscopy. Dr. Durig also participated in conferences and gave lectures on his scientific expertise all over the world. He is predeceased by his mother, Roberta Durig; his wife of 60 years, Marlene Sprowls Durig; and brother Bruce Mounts. Survivors include his brothers, Melvin Mounts of Green Valley, AZ and Earl Mounts of Pittsburgh, PA; his children, Douglas Durig of Sewanee, TN, Bryan Durig (Marla) of Columbia and Stacey Hamm (Kurt) of Columbia; and grandchildren, Nicole Durig Quinlan (Rick), Mallory Durig, Delaney Durig, Meagan Durig, Kathryn Hamm, Jamie Hamm, and Laura Hamm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation; or to the . Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close