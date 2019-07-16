Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert Forsythe CHARLESTON - The family of James Robert Forsythe announces that he went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. James was also known as "Yank." He was the son of James Robert Forsythe, Sr. and Lois Vaughn Forsythe, and was born on December 30, 1947. He was raised in Olympia, and later in West Columbia. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. He founded, among other businesses, Professional Painting Contractors, Cooper's Corner Grocery Store, and Pro Exterminating Contractors. He operated Pro Exterminating in Irmo and Charleston until his retirement in 2014. He served as a South Carolina State Constable for over 25 years and was in the Bowling Hall of Fame. He married the love of his life, Carole Jean Jordan Stier in 1970. He is survived by his son, Charles Robert Forsythe (Michèle Patrão Forsythe) and his daughter Leigh Anne Forsythe. He is predeceased by his parents, and his daughter, Jeanette Effie Thomas. He is survived by his grandchildren, Charles Wells (DeeJay), Jessica Wells, Amanda Wells, and Robert Forsythe, as well as four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with Honors. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

James Robert Forsythe CHARLESTON - The family of James Robert Forsythe announces that he went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. James was also known as "Yank." He was the son of James Robert Forsythe, Sr. and Lois Vaughn Forsythe, and was born on December 30, 1947. He was raised in Olympia, and later in West Columbia. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. He founded, among other businesses, Professional Painting Contractors, Cooper's Corner Grocery Store, and Pro Exterminating Contractors. He operated Pro Exterminating in Irmo and Charleston until his retirement in 2014. He served as a South Carolina State Constable for over 25 years and was in the Bowling Hall of Fame. He married the love of his life, Carole Jean Jordan Stier in 1970. He is survived by his son, Charles Robert Forsythe (Michèle Patrão Forsythe) and his daughter Leigh Anne Forsythe. He is predeceased by his parents, and his daughter, Jeanette Effie Thomas. He is survived by his grandchildren, Charles Wells (DeeJay), Jessica Wells, Amanda Wells, and Robert Forsythe, as well as four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with Honors. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close