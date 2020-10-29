1/1
James Ronald (Ronnie) Corley
1951 - 2020
January 6, 1951 - October 25, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - James Ronald (Ronnie) Corley, 69, was born January 6, 1951 in Lexington, South Carolina and passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was the son of the late Amilee Gunter Corley and Hubert Franklin Corley. After graduating from Lexington High School, Ronnie began a career at the Lexington County Sheriff's Department where he would earn the title of Deputy of the year in 1974. Ronnie would go on to serve his community with the Sheriff's Department for twenty eight years.
His love of serving his community most recently led him to serve as Deputy Coroner of the Lexington County Coroners Offices. For fourteen years, Ronnie served with such a wonderful group of people that he loved so much. The LCCO were family in every way. Prior to his service in the LCCO he served in the United States Army National Guard. Ronnie dedicated his entire adult life to serving his community.
Many in the community also may have known Ronnie for his lawn maintenance service. Many may have also known Ronnie for his love of John Deere Tractors, junk food, and his beloved Goats. Ronnie was also known to have quite a sense of humor, and hardly ever threw anything away.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Wiedemann Corley; daughters, Robin Corley Yates (Doug) and Erin Corley Fraley (Chad); grandchildren, Trey Yates, Greyson Yates, Chloe Fraley, and Allie Fraley. He is also survived by his sister Cynthia Corley Parelli (Troy).
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Minister David Ford. Graveside Service will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Children's Advocacy Center of Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union Counties and Chapin United Methodist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
OCT
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
1 entry
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
