James Russell "Jimmy" Stewart COLUMBIA - A memorial service for James Russell Stewart, 69, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A private burial will be held in Elmwood Cemetery. Mr. Stewart passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO on October 23, 1950, he was a son of the late David Ewing Stewart and Virginia Muriel Hannon Stewart. Jimmy was active in the workshop at the Babcock Center and a member of St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. He was a Boy Scout and a Special Olympian, and loved animals. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maggie, Sonya and Daisy, as well as all the other caregivers at the Babcock Center for their wonderful care. Surviving are his sister, Linda Stewart (Bud Thomas) of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Jemme Stewart of Columbia; nieces, Christi Stewart of Columbia, Ginger Shutt (Todd) of Indian Land, SC and Carey Glensor of Lake Wylie, SC; nephew, Matthew Stewart of Portland, OR; and grand-nieces, Rhyan Garwood of Lake Wylie, Noelle Shutt of Indian Land and Eva Stewart of Portland. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his brother, the Rev. David E. Stewart, Jr. Memorials may be made to the Babcock Center, 2725 Banny Jones Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29170. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019