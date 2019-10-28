James Grady Rye EASTOVER - James Grady Rye, 75, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Eastover on August 21, 1944, he was a son of the late Winifred Monroe Rye and Minnie Elizabeth Addison Rye. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Lanigan Rye of Eastover; son, Travis Rye of Eastover; granddaughter, Danielle Rye of Honea Path, SC; sister, Elaine Lance of Columbia; sisters-in-law, Elsie Graham (Tom) of Chapin and Jane Rye of Eastover; and his nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Winifred Rye. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 28, 2019