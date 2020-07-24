1/1
James Saylor
James Thomas Saylor SWANSEA - James Thomas Saylor, 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 303 Oak Grove Road, Swansea, S. C. with the Rev. Bruce Rucker officiating. Mr. Saylor was born in Lexington County, a son of the late Hoyt Cleo and Inez Lloyd Saylor. He spent his entire career in the education system. He enjoyed farming and taking care of his land and had a love for cars, both old and new. Mr. Saylor was a loving father, husband and brother. He was an active and longtime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Lucinda "Cindy" Lyon Saylor of the home; a son, Keith (Tina) T. Saylor; daughter, Rachel (Chris) Saylor Brown; step-children, Lyon F. Hill and Cooper L. Hill; sister, Nell (Patrick) Kelley; brother, Leo P. Saylor; five grandchildren, Joshua (Lacey) Pruitt, Trevor Pruitt, Oliver Hill, Huxley Hill, Walker Thrift; great grandchildren, Saylor Pruitt and Sydney Pruitt. Mr. Saylor was predeceased by a daughter, Adriene Saylor Pruitt and a son Russell James Saylor; brothers, Thurmond Saylor and Rollin Saylor. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The State on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2651
