James Garrison Smith, Jr. LEXINGTON James Garrison Smith, Jr., age 80, died in his home in Lexington on August 25, 2019. Mr. Smith was born and raised in Gastonia, North Carolina. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School in 1957. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Carolina and his Master of Education degree from Clemson University. He served honorably in the US Navy and served as an Education Administrator throughout his career, serving the South Carolina Department of Education for 33 years. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Smith of Lexington; his son, James Garrison Smith, III, of Lexington, and his grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Claire Smith, and Olivia Smith. He is also survived by his brother, Martin Lyle Smith (Margaret), and his sister, E. Meredith Smith (Donna). He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise Price Smith, and his parents, James Garrison Smith, Sr. and Evelyn Martin Smith. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Lexington Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Round Hill Baptist Church in Lexington, www.rhbcsc.com. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 28, 2019