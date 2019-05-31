James "Jimmy" Stewart Magni LEXINGTON - James "Jimmy" Stewart Magni, 54, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1964 in Columbia, South Carolina (under the Gervais Street Bridge) to Celestia Jay Magni and the late Joseph Magni. He worked for Graniteman Counter-tops for 9 years. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Teresa "Terry" Dunn; a daughter, Sheri Michelle Pichey; two brothers, Joseph Magni (Arlene) and John Magni; two sisters, Tina Eunice (Lee) and Kathy Adkins (Tom); grandchild, Cherish Celeste Howell and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 31, 2019