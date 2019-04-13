Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Swaim. View Sign

James Michael "Mike" Swaim WEST COLUMBIA James Michael "Mike" Swaim was born August 12, 1944 in Wilmington, NC, and passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home in West Columbia, SC. He was a son of the late Dorothy Louise Lewis Swaim Hooper and James Verlon Swaim. Mr. Swaim earned his Bachelor's degree in Marketing from USC. He retired in 2010, after 26 years, from Virco Mfg. Corp. Mike was an avid reader, had a witty sense of humor, and loved watching sports. Mike was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his children, Bryn (Ashley Price) Swaim, Tyler (Amber) Swaim; son-in-law, Don McLain. He was "Old Pop" to his grandchildren, Kaden and Amelia Swaim; brother, Marty (Kathy) Hooper and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, HeatherLeigh Swaim McLain and sister, Kaye Frances Johnston. Funeral services for James Michael Swaim, lovingly known as "Willis" to his family, 74, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Mike had the best caregiver in this world, his daughter-in-law, Amber. He loved her as his own and depended on her daily. Thank you, Amber, for your love and compassion for Pop. The family would also like to extend their thanks to Prisma Health Hospice.

Funeral Home Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel

820 W Dunbar Rd

W. Columbia , SC 29170

(803) 755-3527 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close