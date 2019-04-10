James "Jimmy" Edward Swan III COLUMBIA - James "Jimmy" Edward Swan III, 81, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in Columbia after a brief illness. Born in Charleston, Jimmy was the son of the late James E. Swan, Jr. and Louise Glover Swan. He grew up in Augusta, Georgia, as well as in Columbia. He attended Dreher High School, where he was secretary of the senior class and a member of the undefeated football and track teams, coached by W.C. "Red" Myers. Jimmy followed his father by attending The Citadel. He served on the Board of Directors of The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame Committee for ten years, was a life member of The Citadel Alumni Association and past president of the Greater Columbia Area Citadel Club. Jimmy began his career with Wachovia Bank in North Carolina. He returned to Columbia in the early 70s and retired from Southern Wine and Spirits in 2014. An avid golfer, he attended The Masters from age seven, spearheaded fundraising and company golf tournaments, served as Grounds Maintenance Chairman of the Greater Greensboro Open and participated in the annual Pinehurst Citadel '59 golf reunions for thirty years. An active member of Shandon United Methodist Church, he served as JOY Sunday School president and in many other capacities. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lidie Richards and daughter, Louise "Lou" Nowell. He is survived by his wife, Rosalyn; son, Jim (Holly) of Columbia; granddaughters, Emily, Carly and Sarah Swan; and sisters, Patricia Knocke (Ron) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Nina Toups of McLean, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Shandon United Methodist Church with reception to follow in Player Hall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Donations may be made to Shandon United Methodist Church or a . Jimmy treasured all who crossed his path in life. He loved us all in his special, unconditional way. We thank God and all of you for loving him in return. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2019