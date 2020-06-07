James Ted Wilkins COLUMBIA - James Ted Wilkins was born October 7, 1934 in Newton, MS to the late Herbert Harold and Minnie Lee Wilkins. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile, AL. He received his BS degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1956, where he met and married the love of his life, Stella K. Farish. Ted retired from Sears Roebuck and Co. as a store manager in Columbia, SC following 32 years of service. He was a faithful member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church and the Spirit of Fellowship Sunday School Class. Surviving are his devoted wife of 64 years, Stella, and three sons: James T. Wilkins, Jr. (Nancy) of Marietta, GA; Daniel V. Wilkins of Alpharetta, GA; and Robert H. Wilkins (Ginny Newell) of Columbia, SC; and one daughter, Sheri Cheek (Jim) of Jacksonville, FL. Survivors also include ten grandchildren: Jennifer Burgess, Jacob Wilkins, Rachel Simonson, Peter Wilkins, Jim Wilkins, Andrew Wilkins, Megan Riazi, Hillary Stansfield, Brad Cheek and Allison Cheek; and seven great grandchildren: Conner Burgess, Chase Burgess, Camille Burgess, Maddie Wilkins, Lincoln Stansfield, Grant Stansfield, and Miles Simonson. Ted adored entertaining his ten grandchildren who knew him as Pepaw. Ted and Stella held a "Cousins Camp" for them each summer at Litchfield-by-the Sea. Ted passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 and his life was celebrated and honored at a private funeral service held at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The family would like to thank the Lighthouse Hospice Group and Livelong Homecare LLC for the special care that Ted received in the final weeks of his life. The family requests that memorials be made to Trenholm Road UMC or the Harvest Hope Food Bank, Columbia, SC. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.