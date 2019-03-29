James "Joe" Thomas COLUMBIA Mr. Joe Thomas was called home on March 23, 2019. Thomas was born May 15, 1930 to the late Lisbon and Handsome Clark Thomas. Joe Thomas leaves to cherish his precious memories; four daughters: Miriam, Gloria, Linda, Felicia; one son: Sandy A Homegoing Celebration service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 PM, Darian Baptist Church, 211 Darian Church Road Pelion, SC 29123. Funeral arrangements provided by J.H. Robinson Funeral Home.
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2019