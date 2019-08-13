James Thomas Cheesman LEESVILLE- Services for James Thomas Cheesman, 76, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 15, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church of White Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church 2081 Dutch Fork Road White Rock, SC 29177 or to The 2081 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Barr- Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mr. Cheesman passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Walton, KY and reared in Charleston, he was a son of the late James Thomas and Grace Morris Cheesman. He was a graduate of Rivers High School of Charleston, recieved his Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of SC and MBA from the University of Richmond. He worked at the Charleston News and Courier as a teenager and the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a Certified Machinist. He was a Nuclear Submarine Inspector and that inspired him to become an engineer with Allied Chemical Hopewell, VA, Phillip Morris Co Richmond, VA, Daniel Construction Jefferson City, MO, American Electric Power Columbus, OH, and then as a consultant and teacher. As he shifted into retirement to Lake Murray, he had daily involvement in the building of their dream home. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, officiating soccer, cooking, photography and in his younger days was an avid pool player. Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Sarah Derrick Cheesman, sons, Troy Derrick Cheesman of Mesa, AZ, Drew Howard Cheesman (Monica) of Columbus, OH, grandchildren, "beautiful" Aveia, "he's so cute' Brodrick (Brody) and sister, Joanne Morell of Mt. Pleasant. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2019