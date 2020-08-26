James Thompson

James "Jimmy" Thompson GASTON - James "Jimmy" Thompson, 79, passed away Sunday, August 23rd, 2020. He was born July 2, 1941 in Conway, SC to the late Dickie and Letha (nee Westbury) Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years Betty (nee Feaster) Thompson. Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife Kattie Wilson Thompson; daughter Terry Thompson Tribbey (Mark) and son Jerry Thompson (Michelle), stepson Ricky Crain (Nancy); nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Jimmy attended The Rock Family Worship Center. He retired from CMC Steel in Cayce where he had worked for over 40 years. Jimmy loved to fish, camp, watch USC & Carolina Panthers football, and enjoyed the company of his furry canine companion Penny. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at The Rock Family Worship Center, 5041 Platt Springs Road, Lexington SC 29053 from 11:00am through 12:45pm, followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow the Service at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington SC 29072. Funeral details are being coordinated by Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington in conjunction with The Rock Family Worship Center. Memorials if so desired may be made to The Rock Family Worship Center or Harvest Hope Food Bank. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com