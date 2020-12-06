1/1
James Turner
1934 - 2020
James Allen "Buddy" Turner
June 4, 1934 - December 3, 2020
Pamplico, South Carolina - Mr. Turner was born June 4, 1934, in Pamplico, to Elma Lee Calcutt and Charles Kenneth Turner. He was a graduate of Pamplico High School and Clemson College with a major in Vocational Agriculture Education. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Tedder Turner, daughter Carla Turner Kagel (Richard) of Healdsburg, California, son James Allen Turner, II (Laurie Cross) of Dallas, Texas, grandchildren, Adam Kagel, Trace Turner, William Turner, and Faith Elizabeth Turner. He was predeceased by his brother Charles Willard Tuner and his sister-in-law Joyce Newman Turner. Surviving also are several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Turner taught for several years before entering the sales field with Royster, Carolina Nitrogen, W. R. Grace Co. and Carolina Eastern Turner. He helped start and operate RST&B Textiles in Woodruff and Florence. He retired in 2002 and enjoyed many years with his golfing buddies at Crossing Golf Club.
Mr. Turner was a longtime member of Pamplico First Baptist Church where he had taught Sunday School and was a deacon emeritus. He will be remembered for his easy wit and his love of family.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 6, at 2:00 PM in Stoudemire-Dowling Funeral Home of Florence with social distancing and masks required.
Memorials may be made to Pamplico First Baptist Church, PO Box 248, Pamplico, SC 29583 or a charity of your choice.
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.


Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
