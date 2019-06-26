James Van Goldson COLUMBIA James Van Goldson, 69, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late Harry Lee Goldson, Jr. and Dorothy Christine Darnell Goldson. Mr. Goldson was a jeweler, an owner of a pawn shop, and a master craftsman. An outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, he loved to ride his motorcycle. He was also a poetic speaker who could tell a great story about his adventures. Surviving are his sister, Helen G. Jones (Danny) of Cary, NC, his ex-wife and best friend, Mary Oliver Quattlebaum of Sumter, SC and his niece, Shannon McWaters (Jim) of Columbia, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Harriett Anderson and Ann Wood and his brother, John Goldson. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal rescue organization of one's choice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on June 26, 2019