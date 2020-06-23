James W. Cross
James W. "Woody" Cross LITTLE MOUNTAIN - James W. "Woody" Cross, 77, of Little Mountain, SC was called home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. He enjoyed a full life centered around his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Woody was a multi-sport athlete at Brooklyn-Cayce High School, a brick mason, auto body repair technician, and served as Master Mason of Sinclair Lodge. He never met a stranger and was an avid collector of corny jokes. He enjoyed sports, music, conversations, and above all-a good laugh! Woody is predeceased by his parents, Clara and George (Jack) Cross and his sister, Elizabeth (James) Smith. He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth (Lib) Cross of Little Mountain; his two brothers: Norman (Debbie) Cross of Graham, NC and George (Lucille) Cross of Huntsville, AL; four children: Tammy Byers of West Columbia, Debbie Moes of Lexington, Janet Gregory of South Congaree and Kenny Cross of Batesburg-Leesville; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Burial to take place at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Chapin. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
