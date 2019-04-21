Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wannamaker. View Sign



James Bernard Wannamaker "Jim" SWANSEA - James "Jim" Bernard Wannamaker, 80, of Swansea, SC, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Lexington Medical Center after a long illness. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mickey Grice Wannamaker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Dr. Karl Coke officiating. The family will receive friends before the service at 10:00 am in the church. Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Keith Wannamaker, Billy Wannamaker, Jr., Dwight Fauling, Keith Grice, Russ Flake, Richard Sox, Dr. Steve Huffstetler, and Gene Crim. Jim was born on December 7, 1938 in Columbia, SC, a son of the late Murray Bernard Wannamaker and Margaret Cleckley Wannamaker. He graduated from Swansea High School and Columbia Commercial College. Jim joined the Congaree Air National Guard (now McEntire Joint National Guard Base) in his senior year of high school and served eleven years, with nine months active duty in Spain during the Berlin Crisis. He retired from the SC Department of Transportation after 30 years as the Director of Procurement. After retirement Jim began raising Brangus cattle, starting his herd with the Medina of Brinks. Jim was a conservationist winning the Calhoun Soil Conservationist Award in 2000. He was active in state organizations, and was past President of the Orangeburg Cattleman's association, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the S.C. Cattleman's Association and the Southeastern Brangus Breeders Association. Jim's hay and cattle farm started on lands that belonged to his great grandparents in the horse-neck area of Lexington County. He was an active member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, and had served as Chairman of the Administrative Council and the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He was a Mason, Scottish Rite member, and Shriner with over 25 years of service. Jim is survived by his wife; his brothers, William C. Wannamaker (Jane), Bob Wannamaker (Sarah), and Mark Wannamaker; his sister, Brenda Koch; and a number of nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Lexington Medical Center for their many acts of kindness while he was a patient there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1231, Swansea, SC 29160. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg

3379 Columbia Rd

Orangeburg , SC 29118

