James E. Washington COLUMBIA - Funeral Services will be held on Fri. July 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.in The Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Bamberg, S.C. The burial will be at 11:00 a.m. in The Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Ft. Jackson, S.C. With full military honors. Public viewing will be held from 2p.m. until 6p.m.at the Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Rd Columbia, S.C. Army Staff Sergeant Retired James E. Washington , was born on February 22, 1929 in Bamberg, S.C. to the late Seward and Marie Washington. James was married to the former Gloria Marie Jones for 68 years. To this union they were blessed with 5 children. Staff Sgt. Retired James Washington served in the United States Army, during his 20 years he served in Vietnam and Korea in combat. After retiring from the military he furthered his professional career with Nations Bank. James is survived by his wife Gloria of the home. Five children are left with fond memories Rhonda Washington of Houston, Tx, James Washington Jr. of Columbia, SC, Derrick Washington of Louisville, Ky, Timothy Washington of Columbia and Sherri Miller(Shannon), of Atlanta, Ga. there are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will be greeting friends at the residence. The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The State on July 4, 2019