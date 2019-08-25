James "Jim" E. Webster Sr. COLUMBIA - James "Jim" E. Webster Sr. of Columbia, SC passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 9, 1932 to the late Nettie Webster and William Terrell Webster of Gastonia, NC. He will be laid to rest next to the mother of his children, Carolyn R. Webster. Jim was a born salesman with an entrepreneurial spirit, who could carry a conversation with anyone. He was always seeking the latest and greatest in technology. He is survived by his wife, Lola Webster; three children, Debbie Daye (John), Chip Webster (Nancy), and Cindy Youngman (Bill); seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a brother, Terrell W. Webster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/ The family will receive friends for a visitation at Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. A memorial service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Dennis Banks officiating. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019