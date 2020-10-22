James Wheeler

August 9, 1954 - October 20, 2020

Hartsville, South Carolina - James (Dakota) Wheeler, 66, of Hartsville, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was born on August 9, 1954, in Louisburg, NC. He married Karen in 1979. Dakota is survived by his wife Karen and his children Amber Blackmon and Kevin Wheeler. The Family will receive visitors on Thursday 10/22 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the home 1429 Lynn Rd Hartsville SC. In lieu of flower please consider a donation to Agape Hospice 843-669-5760 or to the University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine Gift of Body Program 803-216-3888.





