1/
James Wheeler
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Wheeler
August 9, 1954 - October 20, 2020
Hartsville, South Carolina - James (Dakota) Wheeler, 66, of Hartsville, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was born on August 9, 1954, in Louisburg, NC. He married Karen in 1979. Dakota is survived by his wife Karen and his children Amber Blackmon and Kevin Wheeler. The Family will receive visitors on Thursday 10/22 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the home 1429 Lynn Rd Hartsville SC. In lieu of flower please consider a donation to Agape Hospice 843-669-5760 or to the University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine Gift of Body Program 803-216-3888.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved