James White Jr.

James White, Jr. COLUMBIA - Celebration of Life Service for Deacon James White, Jr will be held 11:00 am Friday, February 21, 2020 at St John Baptist Church with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. All services will be rendered through JP Holley Funeral Home & Crematory. Deacon White is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carrie Annette Barber White; three sisters, Betty Garner, Rachel (Shelton) Sistrunk, and Vernell (Johnny) Wright; one half-sister, Renee McGhee; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nehemiah Smalls and M. C. Williams, Georgia Salome, John and Mary Kirkland, Marie Adams and Jean Grant; three aunts, Mildred Joyner, Bertha Shuler and Carrie Zeigler; Goddaughters, Katrina Blanding, and Chasity Seabrooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020
