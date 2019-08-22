Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Graveside service 11:00 AM Elmwood Cemetery Columbia , SC View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church 1412 Providence Rd. Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James William Corbett, Jr. CHARLOTTE - James William Corbett, Jr., 71, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Charlotte, NC after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer. Jim was born on March 23, 1948 to the late James W. and Frances S. Corbett from Greenville, SC, and graduated from Greenville High School in 1966. He attended the University of South Carolina before enlisting in the United States Army, Americal Division in Chu Lia, South Vietnam. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he attended Western Carolina University and graduated in 1972 with a degree in History. Jim was a huge history buff, an avid reader, die hard Gamecock fan, loved to bicycle and hike. He also loved to take his dogs for car rides listening to country music with the windows rolled down. Jim never met a stranger. He will be remembered mostly as a true southern gentleman, and as a devoted father and husband. Jim is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Mary Murray Corbett; beloved daughter, Murray Elizabeth Corbett, and his "other mother," Mary Murray Tompkins Black. He is also survived by his sisters, Gwen Fox and husband, Bill, of Charlotte and Ann Corbett, of Pawleys Island, SC; nephews, Will and Jim Fox; niece, Fran Saunders and husband, Wallace, as well as six grand-nieces and nephews and his beloved furry friends, Bonnie, Jeb and Sawyer. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia, SC on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A celebration of life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM, with a reception to follow in the Blue Room at the church. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people of Levine Cancer Institute and Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, for making Jim's journey with cancer as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine Cancer Institute Carolinas Brain Cancer Fund, c/o Carolinas Healthcare Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207 or the . Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at

James William Corbett, Jr. CHARLOTTE - James William Corbett, Jr., 71, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Charlotte, NC after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer. Jim was born on March 23, 1948 to the late James W. and Frances S. Corbett from Greenville, SC, and graduated from Greenville High School in 1966. He attended the University of South Carolina before enlisting in the United States Army, Americal Division in Chu Lia, South Vietnam. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he attended Western Carolina University and graduated in 1972 with a degree in History. Jim was a huge history buff, an avid reader, die hard Gamecock fan, loved to bicycle and hike. He also loved to take his dogs for car rides listening to country music with the windows rolled down. Jim never met a stranger. He will be remembered mostly as a true southern gentleman, and as a devoted father and husband. Jim is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Mary Murray Corbett; beloved daughter, Murray Elizabeth Corbett, and his "other mother," Mary Murray Tompkins Black. He is also survived by his sisters, Gwen Fox and husband, Bill, of Charlotte and Ann Corbett, of Pawleys Island, SC; nephews, Will and Jim Fox; niece, Fran Saunders and husband, Wallace, as well as six grand-nieces and nephews and his beloved furry friends, Bonnie, Jeb and Sawyer. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia, SC on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A celebration of life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM, with a reception to follow in the Blue Room at the church. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people of Levine Cancer Institute and Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, for making Jim's journey with cancer as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine Cancer Institute Carolinas Brain Cancer Fund, c/o Carolinas Healthcare Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207 or the . Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in The State on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations