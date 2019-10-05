James William "Bill" McFarland WEST COLUMBIA - James William (Bill) McFarland of West Columbia died October 3, 2019. Born on March 31, 1931 in York, SC., Bill was a graduate of York High School. In his early years, Bill worked on his family's dairy farm. He was an original dairy man who milked cows and made local deliveries of milk in glass bottles. In 1961, he began a career in insurance sales with Southland Life and later with Kanawha. He received many awards as top salesman before retiring with 35 years of service. Bill was married to Nettie Faye Howell McFarland for 62 years before her death in 2016. When Faye fell ill during the last several years of her life, he remained steadfast in his commitment to care for her in sickness and in health. Bill was a member of Congaree Presbyterian Church. Over the years he had served as deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and treasurer. The role that seemed to bring him the most joy was that of "Chief Cook". He loved serving the people of his church family. People in the church and throughout the community enjoyed Bill's sense of humor. He found delight in entertaining people wherever he went. Surviving are his three children, Barbara (Charles) Taylor of Carlisle, SC, Jim (Frances) McFarland of Lexington, SC and Bruce (Julie) McFarland of West Columbia, SC. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Betty Howell Allen of Lancaster, SC. Memorials may be made to Congaree Presbyterian Church, 1221 Lafayette Avenue, Cayce, SC 29033. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Monday October 7, 2019 at Congaree Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jim Blackwelder officiating. Entombment will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Sign online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 5, 2019