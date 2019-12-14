Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Ryan Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SFC James William Ryan, Jr., US Army (Ret.) ELGIN - SFC James William Ryan, Jr., US Army (Ret.), 78, of Elgin, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born July 16, 1941, in Varnvill, SC, to the late James William Ryan, Sr. and Johnree Murdaugh Ryan. SFC Ryan retired from the US Army with more than 20 years of dedication to his country. During his enlistment, he served in the Vietnam War, where he received two bronze stars for his heroic service and was stationed in Korea and Germany. Following his military career, SFC Ryan opened and operated Ryan's RV Repair in Elgin, SC. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and attended the Faith Builder's Sunday School class. Some of his favorite pastimes where traveling, camping, cruising, and supporting the Special Olympics. SFC Ryan was a Mason, holding membership at Lugoff Masonic Lodge #411. He is survived by his son, James W. Ryan, III (Cheryl); grandchildren, William Wayne and Jack Mason Ryan; as well as his brother, William Jennings Ryan (Sandra). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sally S. Ryan. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Monday, December 16th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The funeral service for SFC Ryan will be held 10 o'clock, Tuesday, December 17th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, with Pastor Bill Dulaney and Pastor Greg Sweet officiating. Burial with full military honors and Masonic Rites will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Special Olympics of South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or Harvest Baptist Church, 281 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff, SC 29078. Memories and condolences may be shared at

