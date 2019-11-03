James Byron Williams SWANSEA James Byron Williams, 59, was born August 21, 1960 in Orangeburg, SC. He grew up in Chapin, SC and passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was the son of the late Henry Williams and Peggy Lott Williams. Mr. Williams was a retired SLED agent, an avid hunter, outdoorsman and loved spending time with his children. Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter, Lauren-Ann Williams; son, James Byron Williams, Jr; sister, Kim Williams Wilkerson (Alan); niece, Erin Beck; mother of his children, Terri Orred; aunts, Shirley Lott, Joyce Lott, Jacqueline Cooper and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 6952 St Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212 with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do an act of kindness for someone in need, in memory of Byron. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019