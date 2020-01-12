Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Williams Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James VanMetre "Van" Williams, Jr. COLUMBIA - Mr. James VanMetre "Van" Williams, Jr., passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. Born in Columbia on December 25, 1942, he was the son of James VanMetre Williams, Sr., and Mabel Holland Williams. He was married for 50 years to Linda Moss Williams until her death in 2011. He is survived by his children, Angel Williams Poirier, James "Jim" VanMetre Williams, III., and Lorri Williams Potts. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by a son, Floyd Lyn Williams. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Williams, will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, January 12th, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia. Burial will follow in the family plot. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock, in the chapel. Shives Funeral Home Trenholm, Road Chapel, is in charge Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFueraHome.com Published in The State on Jan. 12, 2020

