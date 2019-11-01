Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Williard Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Willard Holmes LEXINGTON, SC - James Willard Holmes died peacefully at his home Wednesday afternoon from complications due to cancer. He was 73. Jim was born in Carlsbad, NM in 1946 to Doris and James Holmes He attended Carlsbad High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University. Jim served six years in the United States Army, rising to the rank of Captain, and serving overseas in South Korea. After the military he began a career in the mining industry, working for Mississippi Chemical Corp., Westinghouse, and finally U.S. Silica. He and his family lived in New Mexico, West Virginia and Alabama before finally settling in Lexington, SC. He spent 20 years in Lexington, before retiring in 2011 as Manager of the US Silica Plant in West Columbia. He received numerous awards and appointments, including Miner of the Year in 1998. Jim was an avid diver. He and his wife, Sue, dove all over the world after his retirement, from East Coast to Fiji, Bonaire and Grand Cayman. His battle with cancer was featured in California Diver magazine in October, 2016. Jim was an avid swimmer and coached his grandaughters, Faith and Katie, guiding them to numerous medals and awards at swim meets. Jim was an active member of Northside Baptist Church in Lexington where he was a Sunday school teacher and a deacon. Jim is survived by his wife, Cherry Sue; three children: Sherry Melancon and her husband, Neil; Jake Holmes and his wife Jennifer; and Jason Holmes and his wife, Melinda; his sister, Marilyn Haddrill and her husband, Kevin; and his four grandchildren: Jesse, Julia, Faith and Katie. Funeral arrangements will be Saturday, Nov. 2 at Northside Baptist Church. The viewing is at 1:30 p.m. with the funeral at 2:30. Online visitation, as well as memorials and flower arrangements can be found on the Thompson's Funeral Home website at

