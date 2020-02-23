James Wilson

Obituary
James H. "Joe Joe" Wilson TOOKIEDOO James H. "Joe Joe" Wilson, 64, of Tookiedoo, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born June 8, 1955, he was the son of John Elmer Wilson and Claudia Mae Marsh Wilson. James was a 1973 graduate of Lugoff Elgin High School and retired from the Clemson Extension. A graveside service for Joe Joe, was held at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, Tookiedoo, after which he was laid to rest between his beloved parents. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, was in charge. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020
