James Leon Wright LEXINGTON - James Leon Wright, 80, of Lexington, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born in Columbia, SC, on October 28, 1938 to the late James W. Wright and Dorothy Pearce Wright. He was the owner of Wright's Auto Sales. Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Kyzer Wright; daughters, Karen Murphy and Barbara Gardner; sisters, Kathy Wilson and Vernetta McGrady; brother, Jerry Wright; eight grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his two sons, Larry and David Wright. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment in Lexington Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 1, 2019