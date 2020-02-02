James Grady Younts COLUMBIA - James Grady Younts, 93, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Sanctuary of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church with burial in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the Dining Room of the Leisure Ministries Building on the ground floor. For the full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Feb. 2, 2020