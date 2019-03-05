Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamey Guy. View Sign

Jamey Rogers Guy GREENWOOD - Jamey Rogers Guy, 43, of Greenwood and Kinards, died Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Newberry, he was a son of Gayle McKittrick Guy Leach and the late James Wayne Guy. Jamey worked his entire career, serving the families of Greenwood with Harley Funeral Home and Crematory for 20 years. Surviving are his mother, Gaye, and her husband, Thom Leach, of Newberry; his son, Reid McKittrick Guy of Greenwood; his girlfriend, Angie Smith Fair and her children, Andi Fair and Alex Fair, of Greenwood; his brothers, David Guy (Stacy) of Kinards and Don Guy (Marian) of Silverstreet; nieces, Brittany Pitts and Riley Guy; nephew, Brendon Guy; great nieces, Madison Pitts and Danielle Guy; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including his aunt and uncle, Gloria and Keith Owens of Kinards and cousin, Kitty Mayer of Newberry. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Ninety Six. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

