Jane Sox Amaker HEMINGWAY - Jane Sox Amaker, 88, widow of Henry R. "Chick" Amaker, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mrs. Jane was born in Lexington, SC, a daughter of the late Luther M. and Mary Sox. She was a homemaker, a member of Midway Baptist Church and taught the Ladies Sunday School Class for many years. She loved reading and doing crossword puzzles. Surviving are three sons, Ronald G. (Margo) Amaker, Terry L. (Sallie) Amaker, and Barney B. Amaker; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Sox, Roy Sox, and George Sox; sisters, Joyce Smith and Carol Sox.She was predeceased by a son, Michael H. Amaker; two sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Garden of Devotion Cemetery, 800 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2019