Jane Alison Norton Beach COLUMBIA - Jane Alison Norton Beach, of Columbia, SC, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend, died on July 18, 2020 from injuries sustained after being struck by a car while cycling near Asheville, NC. Jane was born in Houston, TX on September 6, 1963, the daughter of Norman James Norton and Bettie Jean Greer Norton. She grew up in Holland, MI and Muncie, IN and graduated from Muncie Burris High School in 1981. She then attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO and graduated in 1985 with a B.A. in Economics and minor in French. After working for Citibank in San Francisco after college, she moved to South Carolina in 1990 and graduated from the Masters in International Business program (French track) at The University of South Carolina in 1992. Shortly thereafter, she started working at Policy Management Systems (now CSC) as a sales and marketing associate. She also began dating John Fisher Beach of Columbia, SC, and they were married at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on June 4, 1994. Jane and John started their family in 1996 with the birth of twin girls - Alison (Norrie) Norton Beach and Kathrine (Katie) Fisher Beach - and in 2002, Jane joined the Admission Office at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School and rose to the position of Director of Enrollment Management. Jane loved her job and her co-workers, parents, and students at Heathwood Hall and felt blessed that she could see her children at school every day until they graduated from Heathwood in 2014. Jane and John were always active and loved the outdoors. They loved to cycle and hike and spent many weekends with the family at their mountain cabin in Saluda, NC. At the time of her death, Jane was training to run the Kiawah half-marathon in December. The family also loved to travel, especially to Europe, where they spent many family vacations, and Jane herself lived and worked abroad several times during and after college in Perpignan, France, London, England, and Brussels, Belgium. Most of all, Jane loved her family and friends. She was adored by her husband, children, extended family, and friends, and the feeling was mutual. Jane was vibrant, intelligent, kind, and had a great attitude. She was also hilarious and had an infectious laugh, and her family will always treasure the holidays and weekends together in the mountains or at the beach on Kiawah Island. Jane was 56 years old at the time of her death and is survived by her husband John Fisher Beach of Columbia, SC, daughters Norrie Beach of Boston, MA and Katie Beach of New York, NY, mother Bettie Norton of Mount Pleasant, SC, brother Matt Norton (Linda) of Sullivan's Island, SC, brother-in-law Dana Beach (Virginia) of Charleston, SC, and four nieces and nephews, Matthew Norton, Jr. and Michelle Norton (Sullivan's Island, SC), Nellie Beach (New York, NY), and Francis Beach (Boston, MA). Jane's father, Norm Norton, predeceased her. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jane Norton Beach Memorial Fund at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School - Development Office, 3000 S. Beltline Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29201 or online at https://www.heathwood.org/heathwood-hall-donation-form
. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.