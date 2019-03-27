Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Berry. View Sign

Jane Berry COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Jane Berry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 in the Chapel of The Holy Spirit at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Inurnment next to her husband will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Berry died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born on May 19, 1933 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Homer Buford and Martha Goff. She graduated from University of South Carolina and was married to Col. James A. Berry for over 50 years. She supported her husband's military career at many posts in the States and a tour in France. She traveled worldwide participating in hot air ballooning in Tuscany, being entertained lavishly in China, and taking in South Africa and a safari in Zambia. After moving back to Columbia, she taught at Horrell Hill Elementary where she especially enjoyed her students. She was active at Trinity Presbyterian Church serving as an elder, deacon, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was also active in many organizations which included being President and Secretary Treasurer of Hunting Creek Homeowners Association, President of Hunting Creek Garden Club, President of Fort Jackson Women's Golf Association, member of Lykesland Tuesday Afternoon, and YaYa Sisters' Book Clubs and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She spent much time supporting the activities of her daughter, Martha, especially in her equestrian endeavors. Family gatherings have always been a highlight of her life and her extended family is very special to her. Surviving are her much loved daughter, Martha Berry and her husband, Greg Michels; grandson, Jude Michels and wife, Mandy; great-granchildren, Lucas, Joshua and Jenna Michels; brother, Buford Goff and his wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Kay Yarborough Goff; brother, Robert Goff and his wife, Celeste; nephews, David and Allen Goff; nieces, Diane Goff, Katherine Lockwood, Jessica Rizzo, and Charli Montgomery; and numerous grand nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Goff as well as her nephew, Wesley Goff. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, and Pawmetto Lifeline. Memories may be shared at

Jane Berry COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Jane Berry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 in the Chapel of The Holy Spirit at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Inurnment next to her husband will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Berry died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born on May 19, 1933 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Homer Buford and Martha Goff. She graduated from University of South Carolina and was married to Col. James A. Berry for over 50 years. She supported her husband's military career at many posts in the States and a tour in France. She traveled worldwide participating in hot air ballooning in Tuscany, being entertained lavishly in China, and taking in South Africa and a safari in Zambia. After moving back to Columbia, she taught at Horrell Hill Elementary where she especially enjoyed her students. She was active at Trinity Presbyterian Church serving as an elder, deacon, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was also active in many organizations which included being President and Secretary Treasurer of Hunting Creek Homeowners Association, President of Hunting Creek Garden Club, President of Fort Jackson Women's Golf Association, member of Lykesland Tuesday Afternoon, and YaYa Sisters' Book Clubs and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She spent much time supporting the activities of her daughter, Martha, especially in her equestrian endeavors. Family gatherings have always been a highlight of her life and her extended family is very special to her. Surviving are her much loved daughter, Martha Berry and her husband, Greg Michels; grandson, Jude Michels and wife, Mandy; great-granchildren, Lucas, Joshua and Jenna Michels; brother, Buford Goff and his wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Kay Yarborough Goff; brother, Robert Goff and his wife, Celeste; nephews, David and Allen Goff; nieces, Diane Goff, Katherine Lockwood, Jessica Rizzo, and Charli Montgomery; and numerous grand nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Goff as well as her nephew, Wesley Goff. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, and Pawmetto Lifeline. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close