Jane C. Donaldson WEST COLUMBIA Jane C. Donaldson of West Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on April 22, 2019. She was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1922. She graduated from Westfield High School in NJ and earned a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education at Wheelock College in Boston. She worked as a pre-school teacher until she married William A. Donaldson in 1950. They raised their children outside of Philadelphia, PA, and later relocated to Columbia, SC, where they lived for over 35 years. They were married 68 years until William's death in early 2018. Outside of family and friends, Jane loved the out-of-doors and worked as a summer camp counselor both before and after she married and had children. She was also active in the Presbyterian Church, especially in Bible study groups, choir and prayer circles. Jane was devoted to her family and is survived by her three children, Glenn, Dayl and William (Pamela) and two grandchildren, Scott (Lisa) and James. The family wishes to express their appreciation to residents at the Presbyterian Community (PCSC/Columbia) who brightened Jane's days with their friendship. The family would also like to thank the staffs of PCSC/Columbia and the Lexington Medical Center for their kind and devoted services. Finally, the family is grateful for the prayerful support of the pastor and members of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. A private memorial service for family will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions should be directed to a . Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019