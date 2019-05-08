Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Hudson Pendleton. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors of Lancaster 201 N. Catawba St. Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-283-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Hudson Pendleton LEXINGTON - Jane Hudson Pendleton, 87, passed away on May 4, 2019 at The Presbyterian Community Home in Lexington, SC. A native of Waxhaw, NC, she was daughter of the late Bonner Edgar and Sarah Tyson Hudson. Jane was a graduate of Waxhaw High School and Evans Business School. She retired from Belk Department Store in 1994. She was a member of Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church in Columbia and a former member of The Presbyterian Church of Lowell. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Dr. M. Stephen Pendleton and Dr. Jean Richardson of Buffalo, New York; son in law, Eddie Wiggs of Chapin, SC; grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren and Katharine Wiggs of Chapin, SC and Sean Dunn of Niagara Falls, NY; great granddaughter Kacie Dunn of Niagara Falls, NY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Claude N. Pendleton; her daughter, Linda Ann Pendleton Wiggs; and her brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor John Stanley officiating. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday at Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Memorials may be made to Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church, 530 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Condolences may be sent online by visiting

