Jane Hunter Smith
1966 - 2020
Jane Hunter Smith CHAPIN Jane Hunter Smith was born September 26, 1966 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was a daughter of Lana Peake Murray and David Earl Smith, Sr. She was a member of Lake Murray Baptist Church. Ms. Smith is survived by her sister, Tanya Smith Baker (David Flowers); brother, David Earl Smith, Jr. (Dr. Lee Cross); niece, Raven Smith Thomas; nephews, Blake Smith, Ethan Smith; goddaughter, Rachel Murray (Brandon Bowers); uncles, Carey Peake (Karen), Ernie Peake; the light of her life great nieces, Aniyah Jayne Bowers and Kai Brielle JeNay Baker; step brothers, John Murray, Jr. (Laura), Donald Murray (Paula), Jeffery Murray (Nonita), and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother; stepfather, John B. Murray, Sr.; grandparents, Virginia Lee and Robert Hunter Peake, Sr. and Cornelia J. and Robert D. Smith. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jun. 10, 2020.
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
