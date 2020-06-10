Jane Hunter Smith CHAPIN Jane Hunter Smith was born September 26, 1966 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was a daughter of Lana Peake Murray and David Earl Smith, Sr. She was a member of Lake Murray Baptist Church. Ms. Smith is survived by her sister, Tanya Smith Baker (David Flowers); brother, David Earl Smith, Jr. (Dr. Lee Cross); niece, Raven Smith Thomas; nephews, Blake Smith, Ethan Smith; goddaughter, Rachel Murray (Brandon Bowers); uncles, Carey Peake (Karen), Ernie Peake; the light of her life great nieces, Aniyah Jayne Bowers and Kai Brielle JeNay Baker; step brothers, John Murray, Jr. (Laura), Donald Murray (Paula), Jeffery Murray (Nonita), and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother; stepfather, John B. Murray, Sr.; grandparents, Virginia Lee and Robert Hunter Peake, Sr. and Cornelia J. and Robert D. Smith. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 10, 2020.