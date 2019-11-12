Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Kerr Williams. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Memorial service 2:00 PM Eastminster Presbyterian Church 3200 Trenholm Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Kerr Williams COLUMBIA - Jane Kerr Williams died Friday, November 8, 2019, at the age of 87. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, with a private burial prior to the service. The family will be at the home of Kathy and Simpson Fant. Mrs. Williams, widow of Hal Robinson Williams, was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 14, 1932, daughter of the late Thomas Franklin Kerr and Bleeka Ritch Kerr. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Williams Heard (Jackson Mark Heard) of Cumming, Georgia, and their three children, Caroline Robinson Heard, Elizabeth Jane Heard, and Mark Jackson Heard; her daughter, Katherine Williams Fant (Simpson Zimmerman Fant) of Columbia, SC, and their four children, Katherine Fant Strickland (Henry Graybill Strickland), Caroline Hunter Fant, Simpson Zimmerman Fant, Jr., and Hal Williams Fant; and her daughter, Lee DeArbry Williams (Lenora Lee Murphy) of Pawley's Island, SC. She is also survived by her two-week-old great-granddaughter, Katherine Kennedy Strickland. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Kerr Freeman, Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Williams graduated from Charlotte High School and then from Converse College in 1954. After graduation, she worked in Charlotte at her father's real estate business. In 1958, she married Hal R. Williams and moved to Columbia, where she raised her family and remained the rest of her life. Jane was an active volunteer around Columbia, especially with the American Red Cross, and served on the Board of Directors of Richland Memorial Hospital. Jane was a faithful member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and ran the drop-in nursery there for many years. Jane will be remembered for her love of the Lord, a loyal circle of close friends, and especially for her family, to whom she was affectionately known as "Gigi." Memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, The Humane Society, or a . The family is appreciative of Still Hopes, Solutions for Living, Aspire Staffing, Shirley and all her many caregivers. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

