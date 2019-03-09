Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Lee. View Sign

Jane S. Lee LEXINGTON - A Celebration of Life Service for Jane S. Lee, 89, of Lexington will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Presbyterian Columbia Home, 700 De Vega Drive, Lexington, SC 29073. Burial was private. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Born in Sarasota, FL, she was the daughter of the late James Russell Spence and Flora Jane Carlyle Spence. She was a member of Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church. She was a caring and loving wife and mother enjoying all activities with her children. Prior to her move to the Presbyterian Community, seven years ago, she enjoyed traveling with her friends of Carolina Tours. Surviving is her daughter, Susan L. La Cons, and husband, Randy of West Columbia; one grandchild, Erin Lee. Jane was preceded in death besides her parents, her husband, William R. "Bill" Lee and her son, William R. "Bill" Lee; granddaughter, Emily Sue La Cons. A special thanks to the staff and residents of The Columbia Presbyterian Community and Abbey Road Hospice for all the loving care and support. Memorials may be made to The Presbyterian Foundation, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210. On-line condolences may be sent to

