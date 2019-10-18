Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Memorial service 1:00 PM Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church 1500 Broad River Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Mangum Evatt CHAPINTHE memorial service celebrating the life of Jane Mangum Evatt, 79, of Chapin, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. The visitation will be held at the church following the service. Reverends Scott Smoak and John W. Culp will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Jane was born on July 2, 1940, in Greenville, SC and departed this earthly life peacefully on October 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Claude Mangum and Grace Harbin Mangum and was predeceased by her sister Patsy Mangum Bentley. Jane's life was full of kindness and joy. Everyone who met her fell in love with her. She was beautiful inside and out, with her captivating smile and sparkling green eyes. She was the absolute best mother to her children Katherine and Alan and was their fiercest supporter and biggest fan. She attended every school meeting, tennis match, dance recital, basketball or softball game her children were involved in. Jane loved her family and friends unconditionally, but a special part of her heart was reserved for her four grandsons, who called her Nana. She was an integral part of their upbringing and she taught them so much. She was such a perfect Nana that her children and husband ended up calling her Nana as well. She married the love of her life, Parker, who proposed to her a month after meeting her. Their 59-year marriage was filled with such love and devotion that many looked to them as role models of what a marriage should look like. They traveled the world together, but especially loved living at their lake house in Chapin, SC, where she loved gardening and tending to her roses, and their mountain home in Waynesville, NC. Jane was a devoted member of Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, where she served as a lay leader and annual conference delegate. She performed a variety of services at the church, but the one that brought her the most joy was making quilts with her friends there to give to sick children, veterans, and those being confirmed and baptized. Jane attended the University of South Carolina and worked as an administrative assistant at a variety of non-profit organizations, but most of her life involved serving others. She volunteered at Epworth Children's Home, Killingsworth, the Nurturing Center, and Sister Care, where she assumed leadership roles. She was appointed by Governor Campbell to serve on the Joint Legislative Committee on Children. She was also the President of the Legislative Wives while Parker served in the House of Representatives. Surviving is her loving husband and best friend of 59 years, Parker Evatt; daughter, Katherine Evatt (Damon Little) of Columbia; son, Alan Evatt of Irmo; brothers, James Mangum (Anne) of Greenville, SC and Robert Mangum (Linda) of Powdersville, SC; grandchildren, Jacob Evatt, Daniel Evatt, Noah Evatt, and Dylan Little. The family would like to express their appreciation to all of the family and friends who came by, called, and supported us, as well as to Lutheran Hospice, "KiKi" Mosby, and Gaye Campbell for all the compassion, love and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or the Alston Wilkes Society, 3519 Medical Drive, Columbia, SC 29203. Online condolences may be sent to

