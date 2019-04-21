Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Murrell. View Sign

Jane Brison Hinnant Murrell WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Jane Brison Hinnant Murrell, 78, passed away on April 18, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born in Columbia, SC, to Martha Patterson "Patsy" Peay Hinnant and Marion Boyd Hinnant, Sr. Jane attended Lander College and later returned to the University of South Carolina in Columbia to complete her BS in Marketing and Distributive Education in 1982 followed by her Masters of Education in Reading in 1986. She taught school in Columbia for more than 20 years and was named Teacher of the Year in 1999. After moving to Winston-Salem, NC in 2002, she taught for several years at Forsyth Country Day School before officially retiring to devote more time to her grandchildren. Until recently, Jane was active in the chancel and bell choirs at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Jane was an avid reader and member of a beloved neighborhood book club. Jane was loved and cherished by her family and community and will never be forgotten. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband William Howard Murrell and son Robert Clayton Murrell Sr. Jane is survived by her brother Marion Boyd Hinnant, Jr. and his wife Van of Mableton, GA; son William Bentley Murrell of Columbia, SC, his wife Karen and daughter Kelsey; daughter Holly Murrell McPherson, MD of Winston-Salem, NC, her husband Ed and children Ian and Anna; her late son's wife Genie and their children Rob, Drew (Allison) and Kate. A celebration of life service will be held at three o'clock on Friday, April 26th in the sanctuary at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church at 3543 Robinhood Road in Winston Salem, NC with the Rev. Dr. Mark Key officiating. Family visitation will precede the service at two o'clock in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Children's Ministry, 3543 Robinhood Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be sent to

