Jane Turner Brown BISHOPVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Turner Brown, 83, who entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, will be held at 5 o'clock on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Fran Connell and The Rev. Ron Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home, who is caring for the family. Born in Kershaw County, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Irby Turner and Violet Myrtle Smith Turner. Jane was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She served faithfully as Treasurer from 1997 and served in numerous church committees. She was a member of the Joe Fanning Sunday School Class where she received 16 years of perfect attendance. Jane had a passion for gardening and spent many happy hours in her gardens. Jane was a member of the Henry Durant Chapter of the DAR, where she served as Treasurer. Jane's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Art Brown of North Augusta, SC; daughters, Kay (Warren) Farmer of Bishopville, SC, Lynn Brown of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Tracey (Todd) Buddin of Hanahan, SC; brother, Ed Turner of Bishopville, SC; sister, Ann (Joe) Kelly of Bishopville, SC; brother-in-law, James Davis of Bishopville, SC; sister-in-law, Vivian Turner of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Betsy (Adam) Whiteside, Martha Farmer, Griff Buddin, Drew Buddin, Avery Brown, Allie Brown; two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur McCoy Brown; brother, Irby Turner; sister, Olivia Davis, Eleanor (Joe) Seamon.

