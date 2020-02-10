Jane Bell Ullery COLUMBIA Jane Glaze Bell Ullery, 72, passed away on February 7, 2020. She was born July 29, 1947 in Tifton, Georgia to Elizabeth Glaze Bell and Joseph Mitchell Bell. She was a native to Columbia and a graduate of Dreher High School. She held a Bachelor's degree in Education from Winthrop College and was a school teacher for Richland School District Two for more than 26 years. Mrs. Ullery was a third generation member of First Baptist Church of Columbia. Mrs. Ullery is survived by her husband of 48 years, William G. Ullery, Jr., two daughters, Shannon Bailes (Ron) and Robin Ullery, two grandchildren, Furman Bailes and Parker Bailes, nephew, Jason Ullery, and niece, Joye Ullery. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Interment to follow in Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice & Community Care for their loving attention and devotion to the Ullery family during the past year. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care of Rock Hill. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2020