Jane Bird Vermillion WhitesideJune 1, 1938 - October 7, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jane Bird Vermillion Whiteside (82), died on October 7, 2020.Born June 1, 1938, to Martha Bird and Jim Wiley, Jane was born and raised in Newton, Massachusetts. She attended Middlebury College in Vermont with a degree in education.Jane was the mother to three children, Scot Vermillion (Peggy), Drew Vermillion (Margaret), and Wendy Vermillion Midkiff (Eric), doting grandmother to 7 grandchildren, and devoted wife of 27 years to Richard Whiteside.Jane was never one to miss a social event. She had a love of cooking, organizing, decorating, and entertaining. She never met a stranger. Jane was known for her positive nature, relentless encouragement, and her genuine love for her friends and family. She was a wonderful Mother who showered her kids with love, hope, and perseverance. As she loved to say to her kids, "I'm sending up the good waves". Jane was a unique and beautiful person who made the world a better place, and all those who surrounded her, more caring, optimistic, and grateful. Her positive attitude and constant smile will be missed but never forgotten.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:POB # 600Doylestown, PA, 18901