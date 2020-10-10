1/1
Jane Whiteside
1938 - 2020
Jane Bird Vermillion Whiteside
June 1, 1938 - October 7, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jane Bird Vermillion Whiteside (82), died on October 7, 2020.
Born June 1, 1938, to Martha Bird and Jim Wiley, Jane was born and raised in Newton, Massachusetts. She attended Middlebury College in Vermont with a degree in education.
Jane was the mother to three children, Scot Vermillion (Peggy), Drew Vermillion (Margaret), and Wendy Vermillion Midkiff (Eric), doting grandmother to 7 grandchildren, and devoted wife of 27 years to Richard Whiteside.
Jane was never one to miss a social event. She had a love of cooking, organizing, decorating, and entertaining. She never met a stranger. Jane was known for her positive nature, relentless encouragement, and her genuine love for her friends and family. She was a wonderful Mother who showered her kids with love, hope, and perseverance. As she loved to say to her kids, "I'm sending up the good waves". Jane was a unique and beautiful person who made the world a better place, and all those who surrounded her, more caring, optimistic, and grateful. Her positive attitude and constant smile will be missed but never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Dementia Society of America
POB # 600
Doylestown, PA, 18901
www.dementiasociety.org/donate


Published in & from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

October 9, 2020
We loved Jane. She was so much fun, loved being in WildeWood Garden Club with her. You could depend on her to entertain with joy, & help us to be sucessful. May you be comforted by your happy memories of Jane.
Rallie and Ruth Seigler
Friend
October 9, 2020
She was such a lovely and warm person.
Always smiling and happy. Jocelyn Burg
