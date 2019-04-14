Jane Shealy Wicker PROSPERITY - Jane Shealy Wicker, 87, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Born on November 24, 1931 in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late Ethan Otway and Ina Mae Wise Shealy. She retired from the Mid-Carolina Middle School Cafeteria and previously worked for Prosperity Manufacturing. Mrs. Wicker was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she taught the Nursery Sunday School Class for many years. She was a former member of the church choir and was a member of WELCA . She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband, Berlie Edwin Wicker; sons, Emmett E. Wicker of Prosperity and Kevin S.(Diane) Wicker of Walterboro; daughters, Anna W.(Lee) Sease of Burnsville, NC and Edwina K. Wicker of Prosperity; a sister, Sandra S. Gilliam of West Columbia and four grandchildren, Rev. Naomi Sease Carriker, Arden Sease Curry, Benjamin L. Wicker, and Rev. Rebecca G. Wicker. She was predeceased by brothers, Ethan Shealy and Keith Shealy. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 PM on Sunday at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund or the Campership Fund at Grace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 188, Prosperity, SC 29127 or the South Carolina Lutheran Retreat Centers, 6053 Two Notch Road, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070. www.mcswainevans.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019